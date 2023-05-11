he director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has declared the end of the international health emergency for mpox, known as monkeypox, due to the decline in cases worldwide. The WHO has made the decision after receiving a recommendation from the International Health Regulations (IHR) Emergency Committee for the pathology this Thursday, Tedros declared at a press conference. Since July 2022, when the emergency was activated, there have been more than 87,000 cases and 140 deaths from monkeypox in 111 countries, but in the last three months almost 90% fewer cases have been reported than in the last three months. previous three. The announcement comes six days after the end of the international emergency for covid-19 was decreed. The CEO has warned: “Although the alerts for mpox and covid-19 have ended, the threat of new waves remains for both. The two viruses continue to circulate and both continue to kill.”

The vice-chair of the emergency committee for the mpox outbreak, Professor Nicola Low, has stressed that the drop in the number of people infected has been “impressive” as a result of public health actions, interventions, international cooperation and intense activities of many of the communities involved.

“This does not mean that the job is done,” added Tedros, because the virus “continues to affect communities in all regions, including in Africa, where transmission is not yet well understood.” The travel-related cases being detected underscore the “continuing threat” and that “particular risk exists” for people living with untreated HIV infection. For this reason, it remains very important that countries continue their efforts, assess their risk, quantify their response needs and act “quickly” when necessary.

The director general has referred to the stigma surrounding the disease, because it is prevalent mainly in men who have sex with other men. Also, outside of the African context, about half of the cases have been among people with HIV. Despite the concern that this stigma has caused in the management of the epidemic, which currently continues to hinder access to care for mpox, “the feared violent reaction against the most affected communities has largely not materialized”, has targeted Ghebereyesus. It is especially important, he has added, the integration of prevention and care of mpox in existing health programs, which allows a rapid response to deal with future outbreaks.

The vice president of the emergency committee understands that uncertainty about the resurgence of the infection still exists due to the appearance of small numbers of cases and some smaller outbreaks in specific countries. Low also admits that they have “gaps in knowledge”, including the modes of transmission in some countries, the effectiveness of vaccines, and the continuing lack of effective preventive measures, particularly in African countries where transmission and cases of mpox occur regularly. For this reason, she calls for a long-term strategy that allows the end of human-to-human transmission and the mitigation of zoonotic transmission. The ailment is characterized by skin rashes that can appear on the genital organs or in the mouth. It comes to produce fever, pain in the throat or in the lymph nodes.

In the ten months of the outbreak, America declared 59,000 cases, followed by Europe (25,000) and Africa (1,500), the latter continent where there have been outbreaks of the disease in the past four decades. By country, the ones that confirmed the most cases were the United States (30,154), Brazil (10,940), Spain (7,551), France (4,146), Colombia (4,090), Mexico (4,010) and Peru (3,800).