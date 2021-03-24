Hans Kluge, Director of the Regional Office for Europe of the World Health Organization (WHO), said that Europe really needs the Russian vaccine against coronavirus. According to him, he never understood the doubts and sometimes skepticism about the Russian efforts to create vaccines.

He recalled that from the very beginning he spoke for trust, as he lived in Russia for eight years and worked with the best Russian scientists. Kluge stressed that he believes in Russian vaccines, since the country has a long history of production, development and mastering of the corresponding drugs.

“I hope that in the foreseeable future – very near – the vaccine will be used in the region. And we really need it, the EU and other countries are struggling with vaccine shortages. I believe in her, we need her, “he said. TASS in an interview, an excerpt of which was published on Wednesday 24 March.

At the moment, consideration of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in the EU continues, and all information has already been transferred to the Medicines Agency (EMA), he said, calling this process transparent, since all information about it is on the WHO website.

Kluge called the agreement of European experts with the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation on the visit of the WHO and EMA delegations to the Gamaleya Center a very important stage. According to him, this is one of the last steps to complete the review process.

On March 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed to the growing interest in the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine abroad, despite its deliberate discrediting and informational stuffing. The statements of EU officials about the “uselessness” of Sputnik V, according to the head of state, make one think that they defend the interests of individual companies, and not citizens of the Union.

The Russian leader made the corresponding statement after earlier on the same day, European Commissioner Thierry Breton said that the European Union does not feel the need for a Russian vaccine. He said that 300-350 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be delivered to European countries by June. According to Breton’s forecasts, the EU will be able to achieve herd immunity by about mid-July.

Breton also pointed to the need for mass production and mass use of four vaccines already approved in the EU – Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

At the same time, on March 22, it became known that EMA would send experts to the Russian Federation to verify clinical trials and the production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. It was noted that the inspection could begin in April.

EMA began the procedure of consecutive examination of the registration dossier of Sputnik V in early March. A month earlier, it was reported that the EU regulator completed scientific advice on Sputnik V and gave the developer the opportunity to apply for registration of the drug in the EU, which was done by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

The first coronavirus vaccine in Russia and the world was registered on August 11 last year. Sputnik V was developed by specialists from the Gamaleya Center.

On October 14, Putin announced the registration of a second COVID-19 vaccine in the country. The drug, developed at the Novosibirsk center “Vector”, was named “EpiVacCorona”.

The registration of the third Russian vaccine against coronavirus, KoviVaca, was announced in February 2021 by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.