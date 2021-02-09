The WHO considers the passage of the coronavirus from an animal to a human being through a third species as the “most probable” hypothesis of the origin of the covid and suggests that it did not originate in the Wuhan market. This has been stated in a press conference, at the end of their mission, by the experts of the WHO international team who, for almost four weeks, have investigated in the city where the first cases of the pandemic were detected, how the disease.

The head of the international experts who have traveled to this city in central China, Peter Ben Embarek, was already advancing it when he began his intervention at the press conference: although he has found new information, this research has not substantially changed the picture of what It is known about this disease that has already infected more than one hundred million people around the world.

The experts worked with four hypotheses, as explained by the head of international experts, Peter Ben Embarek: direct transmission from an animal, probably a bat; the indirect route, through a third species; contagion from viruses on frozen surfaces, and the virus escaping from a laboratory. Only the latter, the experts have found, is “extremely unlikely”, which is why continuing this line of investigation is ruled out.

The former president of the United States, Donald Trump, had accused a laboratory, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, of having let the virus escape from its facilities and being the origin of the pandemic.

It is the only conclusive conclusion that they have advanced. The rest of the questions – which animal could be the intermediary of the transmission, how it arose in Wuhan, was there where the jump to human being occurred or was it elsewhere – remain open. “There is not enough evidence … to determine whether Sars-Cov-2 spread in Wuhan before December 2019,” said Liang Wannian of the Chinese National Health Commission and head of the delegation of Chinese scientists. As Ben Embarek has pointed out, the research points to “a natural reservoir” for bats like the original animal, although it is unlikely that the jump took place in the city.

The experts, who presented a preliminary summary of the report they will deliver to the WHO, indicated that during their stay in Wuhan – which included two weeks of strict quarantine in a hotel, as provided by Chinese regulations against the coronavirus for those arriving from abroad – they examined medical records and blood samples collected before the first cases were detected in December in this city. They also analyzed data on the sale and consumption of drugs for symptoms similar to those caused by covid, to determine if there was greater use in the previous weeks and months. Their conclusion: They found no signs of the virus in Wuhan before December.

The researchers also examined the hypothesis that circulated at the beginning of the epidemic and that considered the Huanan seafood market as a possible origin of the disease. About two-thirds of the more than 40 original cases had ties, as vendors or customers, to this market, where domestic and wild animals were also sold. But the remaining third, no.

“We don’t know the exact role” of the market, Ben Embarek noted. “We know that there were cases in it, among people who worked there or visited it, but we do not know how the virus was introduced or how it spread.” Scientists have mapped cases related to the market – if they were sellers, where was their stall, for example – and they have the genetic sequences of some cases. That has allowed them to determine that the market was a source of spread, but there were others in the city.

Information about the coronavirus

– Here you can follow the last hour on the evolution of the pandemic

– Restrictions search engine: What can I do in my municipality?

– This is how the coronavirus curve evolves in the world

– Download the tracking application for Spain

– Guide to action against the disease