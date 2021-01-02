Russian doctors are exemplary in fulfilling their medical duties in the fight against coronavirus infection. This was announced by the head of the Regional Office for Europe of the World Health Organization (WHO) Hans Kluge and the representative of the organization in the Russian Federation Melita Vujnovich.

WHO workers drew attention to the fact that in Russia “they have witnessed the heroic dedication, professionalism and dedication of all medical workers in the fight against COVID-19.”

“From the first days of the pandemic, they worked on the front lines and risked their health and lives every minute. Their fulfillment of their professional duty is an excellent example for future generations, ”the TV channel quotes WHO representatives. REN TV…

WHO representatives also added that thousands of people in Russia have joined the volunteer movement during the coronavirus period, “providing support to those in need, including psychological assistance, providing delivery and making their own personal protective equipment for doctors, delivering medicines and food to the elderly.”

On December 29, the expert of the World Health Organization (WHO) Maria van Kerkhove said that the mutation of the coronavirus will continue in the future. Kerkhove added that WHO has its own groups of specialists who are studying new variants of the coronavirus.