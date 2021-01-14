The new British strain of the coronavirus, which began to spread around the world with the beginning of 2021, was already detected in 25 European countries, the regional director for Europe of the World Health Organization (WHO), Hans Kluge, reported this Thursday.

“Twenty-five European countries, including Russia, have reported the detection of the new strain,” he said during a press conference for Russian media. The new strain was identified as B117 and it is presumed that it is between 50% and 74% more contagious than the first one that invaded the Old Continent.

Kluge recalled that Covid-19, like all viruses, “changes over time”, and assured that he understood “perfectly” the alarm generated by the possible consequences of the appearance of this strain. For this reason, he requested that the countries of the region dedicate more efforts to the genetic sequencing of this virus and increase the exchange of information.

In 2020, according to Kluge, in the European region, more than 26 million cases of coronavirus and more than 580,000 deaths as a result of the disease. And only in the last week, he indicated, 1.8 million infections were detected.

“Since the beginning of 2021 more than 280 million inhabitants of the European region are in conditions of total quarantine, and during the past week the number of countries that announced partial quarantines grew. Very high indicators of infection transmission continue to be observed in the region, “he noted.

However, the expert sent a message of optimism by stating that although “2021 will still be a pandemic year, we will face a more controllable and predictable situation,” based on the fact that 31 countries in the region have already started their vaccination campaigns.

Experts say there is no evidence that vaccines do not work for the new strains. Photo: AP.

“95% of all vaccines are concentrated in ten countries, and that is why we must work hard to achieve uniform vaccination in all nations. But we see the light at the end of the tunnel. And it’s not just vaccines, but new technologies, the diversification of types of tests, “he said.

For his part, Oleg Benesh, an expert from the immunological department of the European office of the UN health agency, pointed out that although “legitimate doubts arise” about the efficacy of current vaccines against new strains, “there is no evidence that acquired immunity does not protect against new variants of the virus “.

“The vaccine generates immunity against the antigens of the virus, this immunity is polyclonal, that is, it produces antibodies against different fragments and antigens of the virus, and therefore we hope that the vaccines will work and we have no evidence to the contrary,” he argued.

