A third wave of the coronavirus pandemic is possible if people ignore precautions. This was announced on Tuesday, February 16, by the WHO representative in Russia Melita Voinovich.

“The second wave is now showing a decline in incidence worldwide. There is not enough herd immunity yet, there is no barrier yet, if we are not careful – yes, the third wave is possible. Depends on people’s behavior, “she said in an interview with Naila Asker-Zade on the air of the TV channel.Russia 1“.

The day before, the director general of the organization, Tedros Ghebreyesus, said that the number of new cases of coronavirus infection in the world has been decreasing for five weeks in a row. In five weeks, the number of cases, which is recorded every 7 days, has almost halved.

In turn, the infectious disease doctor Yevgeny Timakov noted that the spring surge in the incidence of COVID-19 will occur in Russia in one form or another, it will be in mid-April. According to the specialist, premature abandonment of basic anti-coronavirus restrictions, including masks, threatens with a massive morbidity.

According to Sergei Netesov, head of the laboratory of biotechnology and virology of the Faculty of Natural Sciences of Novosibirsk State University, a new wave of the epidemic is possible if new strains of the virus enter Russia. At the same time, in the next two months, a gradual attenuation of the epidemic should be expected.

However, virologist Nikolai Malyshev believes that the third wave should not be feared because of the vaccination that has begun in Russia.

According to WHO, as of February 16, 108,822,960 cases of COVID-19 were registered in the world, while 2,403,641 people died.