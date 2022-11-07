At least 15 thousand people died from overheating due to abnormally high temperatures in the European region in 2022. This is stated in reportpublished by the World Health Organization. The document was presented at the UN conference on climate change in Egyptian Sharm el-Sheikh.

So, in the summer alone, about 4.5 thousand people died from overheating or exacerbation of chronic diseases against the backdrop of heat in Germany, almost 4 thousand in Spain, 3.2 thousand in the UK, more than 1 thousand in Portugal. The total number of deaths could increase as more data come in from other countries, the ministry said.

In particular, France found that from June 1 to August 22 this year, the death rate was 11,000 more than in the same period in 2019 (the last year before the COVID-19 pandemic). The exact causes of this anomaly have not yet been established, but the main version now is also heat.

The WHO called on European countries to take decisive joint measures in order to more effectively combat climate change and reduce the effects of abnormally high temperatures in the future.

“We can also advocate for mitigation policies by reducing emissions (to the air – Ed.) while delivering multiple health and social benefits while addressing climate change and air pollution, which kills an estimated 550,000 people in our region each year. people out of a total of 7 million in the world,” the organization suggested.

July 2022 was one of the hottest in Europe on record. Temperature records were broken in France, Portugal, Ireland, Sweden, Great Britain.

Also, abnormally hot weather led to severe droughts in Spain. French farmers noted that they lost almost 34% of the expected harvest of fruits and vegetables due to droughts.