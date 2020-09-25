The World Health Organization (WHO) does not rule out that up to 2 million people will die from COVID-19 before a vaccine against the virus becomes widely available. This was announced on Friday, September 25, by the director of the WHO Health Emergencies Program, Michael Ryan.

“It is certainly difficult to imagine, but it is not impossible. Because we have lost a million people in 9 months, and we are soberly looking at the emergence of a vaccine in the next 9 months, “- leads TASS Ryan’s answer to the question of whether the number of deaths from coronavirus will reach 2 million.

He noted that at the moment there are problems in financing, production and evaluation of the vaccine.

However, according to Ryan, mortality among hospitalized patients is decreasing. Thus, there is an opportunity to use the accumulated experience in order to prevent the death of people.

A few days ago, the head of WHO in Europe, Hans Kluge, said that the World Health Organization (WHO) intends to expand cooperation with Russia at all levels, including work on promoting the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

On September 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the country is ready to continue interaction with all states and international structures, as well as to share best practices, including deliveries of Russian vaccines to other countries.

According to Worldometer as of September 25, 32.5 million cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the world, 989.3 thousand people died, 23.9 million patients recovered.