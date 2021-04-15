The World Health Organization (WHO) warned this Thursday that the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Europe still “serious” and that there is hospital pressure in many countries despite “early signs” that contagion is slowing down in some parts of the continent.

“We must be clear: early signs of decline is not the same as low transmission rates. Transmission must be reduced and kept at low levels, taking advantage of our energy and stamina to defeat the virus“, said at a press conference the director of WHO-Europe, Hans Kluge.

Kluge also defended the efficacy and safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine with respect to abnormal cases of thrombosis detected in several countries, highlighting that the risk of suffering such an episode is “much higher” for someone who suffers from COVID-19.

The WHO once again struggled to get the population vaccinated against the coronavirus. Photo: REUTER

The head of WHO-Europe recalled that one million deaths have just been exceeded in the region and that 1.6 million cases of coronavirus are registered every week, which is equivalent to 160 per minute.

The incidence is only declining in the older population, which the WHO attributed to vaccination: the proportion of deaths from COVID-19 in Europe has reduced to 30% among those over 80 years of age, the lowest since the start of the pandemic a year ago.

Hospital pressure remains at “high levels” and there are continuous reports of saturation in countries throughout the region, Kluge said, highlighting that hospital admissions and ICU admissions in France have reached this month the highest levels in a year.

Kluge highlighted the importance of continuing with the vaccination campaign, which has allowed 171 million doses to be administered in the European region, where about 13% have received one, and almost 6% both.

The anomalous cases of thrombosis registered by people who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine correspond to “a very small number of cases” among 200 million, emphasized those responsible for the WHO.

“There should be no question about it: AstraZeneca’s vaccine is effective in reducing hospitalization for COVID-19 and preventing deaths. WHO recommends it to all eligible adults to acquire protection against the SARS-CoV-2 virus as soon as possible. as possible, “Kluge said.

WHO also reported that it is closely monitoring reports of possible similar effects in Janssen’s vaccine and that will communicate its findings “in due course”.

Source: EFE