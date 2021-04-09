The World Health Organization (WHO) does not consider a solution to inoculate a vaccine from a different laboratory to people under 60 years of age who have already been injected with a dose of AstraZeneca and who are now vetoed the second injection with the Anglo-Swedish prophylaxis after thrombus episodes among younger people who have already been vaccinated.

“The interchangeability of the vaccine is not something they can recommend at this time,” said Margaret Harris, WHO spokeswoman, who insisted that “there is no adequate data to say if this is something that can be done”, without putting in risk the health of the inoculated.

The frontal rejection of the WHO vaccine cocktail of this formula, which Health assures that it is shuffling, occurred just hours after France announced that those under 55 years of age in that country who were already inoculated with the first dose of AstraZeneca get a second prick with prophylaxis from a different lab, predictably Pfizer or Moderna, which are the other two brands currently available in the European Union. The Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, announced that the measure will affect about 600,000 people, which will be inoculated with another formula before the 12 weeks prescribed by AstraZeneca for the second puncture.

The High Health Authority (HAS), the body that sets the guidelines of the French Government, It already suspended on March 19 the inoculations of the Anglo-Swedish prophylaxis under 55 years after the appearance of the first episodes of thrombi among relatively young people – particularly women under 60 years of age – who had been inoculated with the Oxford University formula.

Spain, however, after a week-long break last month, resumed the inoculation of AstraZeneca until last Thursday with iInjections to all types of essential workers under 65 years of age (mainly police and teaching personnel), so the number of people inoculated with the first dose and who cannot be vaccinated with the second puncture because they have not reached the age of 60 is much higher than in the neighboring country. SAccording to Health estimates, there are about 2 million people who have remained in this sanitary limbo.

No studies



The ‘gala’ option of inoculating the second dose is one of the possibilities studied by the Vaccine Conference of the Public Health Commission, the body that in Spain studies what to do with the second prick of people already inoculated with AstraZeneca. Although the neighboring country’s decision to mix prophylaxis could also lead the way in Spain, The truth is that the experts of the Conference have many doubts about this cocktail. They already warn from this body that the trials on the mixture of vaccines against the coronavirus are still very incipient, especially because the rush that marked the investigation of prophylaxis prevented deepening at first on the interaction of different formulas. In any case, in the Presentation there are many voices that insist that they are not clear about using the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines as a souvenir, since they are prophylaxis based on messenger RNA, while AstraZeneca’s is based on the chimpace adenovirus. The only similar one would be that of Janssen, which should arrive in Spain in the next few days, which also uses adenovirus as a basis, but this time human.

Today, Margarita del Val, virologist, immunologist and researcher at the Severo Ochoa Molecular Biology Center (CSIC-UAM) and one of the most visible heads of the Spanish scientific community, warned “You can’t do experiments” combining doses of different vaccines.

The second route that the Conference is studying, as Carolina Darias advanced on the same Wednesday when Health announced that it was suspending the AstraZeneca vaccination to those under 60 years of age, is directly leave without the second prick these two million people, trusting that, as the British laboratory assures in its indications, they will reach an immunity close to 70%. This solution, however, according to Public Health experts would probably force a new dose to be inoculated within a year due to the possibility of a rapid loss of immunity.

Although Carolina Darias has never spoken of the possibility of recoiling and immunizing with the second dose of AstraZeneca those 2 million essential workers who already have the first, andThis option is still strongly defended by the Conference, as confirmed this Friday sources close to it. This group of experts defends that the European Medicines Agency (EMA), despite recognizing that there are “links” between thrombi and the vaccine, has continued to urge the 27 to use prophylaxis without any type of age limit in the upper fringe. And until now, Health has never ignored the recommendations of the EMA, which insists that the benefits of inoculation with AstraZeneca continue to outweigh the risks, especially in older age groups.

Despite the fact that the suspension of vaccination for those under 60 keeps hundreds of thousands of people and their families in suspense, the Panel does not want to rush into a decision. The experts, revealed today sources of Health, sThey also analyze the published literature and the cases detected to make a decision.