And since the early morning hours of Thursday, a new wave of snow began to fall in many areas of the Kurdistan region of Iraq, in the north of the country, to the point that it caused road closures in some provinces, as happened in the Siddkan area of ​​the Erbil governorate..

According to the Directorate of Meteorology and Seismic Monitoring in the Iraqi Kurdish region, this wave will continue for two days, accompanied by freezing rain..

The directorate revealed in a statement that snow will fall in the centers of the cities of Sulaymaniyah, Dohuk and Halabja, by the hours of Thursday evening, and it is likely that snow and heavy rain will continue throughout Friday..

Regarding the succession of these snow waves in Iraq, climate expert Dara Hassan says, in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”: “The new wave is pervading various countries in the region, such as Syria, Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey, and this wave of snow that started falling at dawn on Thursday in the Kurdistan region, It will continue until Friday evening.

He continued: “These successive waves for more than a week are unprecedented for many years, for example, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, Erbil, last week witnessed heavy snowfall for the first time in nearly two decades.“.

Hassan added: “This heavy precipitation, which reached two meters in mountainous regions and towns, and reached more than a quarter of a meter in the centers of some cities, and snow masses are still gathering on roadsides and over mountains and hills, is good tidings because these huge amounts of snow that are gradually melting will turn To a strong tributary to raise and strengthen the groundwater reserves, which is a very important event in light of the growing phenomena of desertification, drought and water scarcity in Iraq and the region as a whole.“.

The climate expert pointed out that the level of many dams and lakes in the country has risen, such as the Dukan Dam and its lake in Sulaymaniyah Governorate, where its level rose by about 30% due to the rain and snow waves that pervaded the region.

Despite the warnings of the concerned authorities in the security forces, traffic and civil defense, of the danger of leaving homes except for the utmost necessity, and the call not to go to public places and mountain roads, many residents of cities in Iraqi Kurdistan, such as Sulaymaniyah and Dohuk, and visitors from central and southern Iraq, are flocking On those areas to celebrate the white visitor, as the majority of the regions of the Kurdistan region are covered in a clean snow suit.