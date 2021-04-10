After an eleven hour flight, the two white bengal tigers from the Buenos Aires Ecopark arrived in the United States. The plane, whose departure from Ezeiza was delayed a bit due to bad weather, finally landed in dallas before noon, Argentine time.

From the Ecopark they reported that the tigers are well. At the airport, a team of The Wild Animal Sanctuary to undertake the remainder of the journey by land to Keensburg, Colorado. Is that, due to the pandemic, their Argentine caregivers could not travel.

The complete operation required an investment of $ 3,949,800. Rhiano and Cleo, the tigers, traveled each in a box. A kind of carrier for cats, but extra large. They were trained for months with the “positive reinforcement” technique to fit and stay in those boxes.

A caretaker from the Ecopark says goodbye to one of the tigers, already settled in his transport box. Photo Tomás Cuesta / Ecoparque

“You work through trust and are compensated with a prize, which in this case is food,” Federico Iglesias told Clarion before departure from Buenos Aires. And he explained that by recognizing their scents in those boxes and being familiar with them, the stress of the trip would be less.

The Rhiano tiger accommodated in his box, before embarking on the journey. Photo Tomás F. Cuesta / Ecoparque

The rest of the journey is by land and by truck. To get from Dallas to Keenesburg, the place in the state of Colorado where the sanctuary is located, takes about 12 hours, so they will arrive around midnight this Saturday, Argentine time.

The reward after this long journey is that, for the first time in their lives, these white tigers will know a natural environment. It is that both were born in captivity.

The story of the tigers Rhiano and Cleo

Rhiano It is a male born at the Buenos Aires Zoo on December 23, 2006 and has an approximate weight of 178 kilograms. Cleo is a 114 kg female, who was born in October 2008 at the Elmvale Jungle Zoo in Springwater in Ontario (Canada). They brought her to the Buenos Aires zoo to have a baby.

Together they had quadruplets, in March 2013. These little tigers were exported or delivered to zoos in the interior of the country. When the Buenos Aires zoo was converted into an Ecopark, Rhiano and Cleo were kept separated so that they do not reproduce again: new generations of tigers should not be born in captivity.

Cleo and her quadruplets, in March 2013. File photo / Alfredo Martínez

White tigers belong to the Panthera Tigris species, as do orange ones. They are the largest of their species and usually inhabit the jungles and tropical forests of Asia. But Rhiano and Cleo would die in those environments, because they don’t know how to hunt.

Their zoo life made these big cats dependent on man. The 37 kilos of meat they eat per week. At the Ecoparque, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays they received pieces with bone. On Tuesdays and Fridays, whole dams. On Thursdays, viscera. And on Sundays they fasted, because in the wild tigers eat when they hunt and then go for a few days without eating.

The white tigers of the Ecopark were born in captivity. Photo Tomás F. Cuesta / Ecoparque

The Wild Animal Sanctuary, your new home

Rhiano and Cleo’s new home will offer them a kinder and more natural environment, but with the human assistance they need. This is the non-profit sanctuary oldest and largest in the world, dedicated exclusively to rescuing large exotic and endangered carnivores.

It is the same where the brown bears and the spectacled bears of the Ecopark were derived. And ten other bears from the Mendoza Zoo.

The sanctuary is divided between three centers. Two are in Colorado: the Keenesburg, which with its 320 hectares it will become the new habitat of the tigers of the Ecopark, and the Springfield. The other is in Texas.

Between the three there are more than 4,000 hectares divided into sectors where more than 650 lions, tigers, bears and wolves can roam freely. There are also jaguars, leopards, wildcats, lynxes, and coyotes, among others.

Two Bengal tigers, at “The Wild Animal Sanctuary”, Colorado. Photo from the sanctuary website

Most of the guests of “The Wild Animal Sanctuary” are large predators who were abused or exploited in circuses and zoos. Or that they were taken as pets, a very widespread custom in the United States.

According to the sanctuary website It is estimated that there are more than 25,000 lions, tigers, bears, wolves and other large carnivores living outside the official US zoo system and far away from their natural habitat. “These animals can be found in people’s yards, basements, apartments, garages, small roadside zoos and other terribly unnatural places“, it is detailed.

A zoo in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Palermo also represented an artificial and cruel place for two majestic white Bengal tigers. When they come out of their boxes, they may at first be overwhelmed by the open space. But, just as happened to the elephant Mara in the Brazilian sanctuary to which she was referred, they will soon discover that there was a better life beyond the small enclosures in which they were confined since they were born.