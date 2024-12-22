Former councilors, parliamentarians, candidates for electoral lists or, at the very least, members, are the most common profiles of the promoters of these protest movements.





Demonstrations and street protests due to access to healthcare have been a constant in the Andalusia of recent months and years. To the classic calls from the unions most versed in the sector, the…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only