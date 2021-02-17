The White Tide asked this Wednesday «Political responsibilities in the absence of transparency and equity in the vaccination campaign»In the Region of Murcia. “The general interest, respect for the rule of law, the demand for efficiency and correct use of public goods (the Covid vaccine), transparency in public action and full accountability requires it,” the platform warned. that brings together patient associations, unions and social movements. La Marea announced the call for concentrations for next March 4, which will be developed “with due precautionary and safety measures.” In these acts, tribute will be paid to José Molina, the former president of the Transparency Council, recently deceased by Covid.

The organizations that make up the Marea demanded that «the criteria of the Vaccination Strategy are strictly met, and that a detailed and transparent plan of priorities is presented, with dates and people indicated ”. Citizens “have the right to know who, when, how and where the vaccination will be carried out,” they stressed. In this way, La Marea asks the Ministry to “report regularly” on the results of the vaccination plan.

In a statement, La Marea Blanca regretted that the Region is the community «that has shown the greatest lack of transparency and equity»In the process, and denounced that an investigation has not yet been opened. “The health professionals who have been giving their all did not deserve this lack of control”, and neither did “the citizens, especially the elderly, the sick and the dependent, who have endured restrictions and are experiencing fear, locked up in their homes,” said La Marea .

«The multiple manifest irregularities, the lack of control and monitoring of compliance with the national vaccination strategy, have undermined the confidence of citizens in the efficiency and correct use of public goods, in this case the Covid 19 vaccines, just at the time most needed “, with” the largest vaccination campaign that our Region has had ».

Covid Funds



The White Tide also requested «that the expenses made with the Covid Funds destined for Health are published immediately and transferred by the Government of Spain during the year 2020 ». These organizations warned that “there is no data in the Transparency Portal, and accountability is required.” The members of this movement are also concerned about the delay in Community budgets for 2021, and demand “a political and social agreement to strengthen and protect public health.” “It is essential,” they underline, “that budgets are approved at this time with the broadest political and citizen consensus that defines the essential commitments and measures that must be considered in regional policy to guarantee the continuity and sustainability of the public health system in the Region of Murcia, with sufficient resources and a realistic budget, which avoids the existing structural deficit and redirects spending towards activities that generate health.