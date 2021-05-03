Murcia is not a region for storks, or it wasn’t until recently. This avian species, an allegory of birth, preferred other parts of the Peninsula such as Extremadura or Castilla to spend the warmer periods, before leaving for Africa fleeing the cold. But in recent years, the incidence of climate change has favored the occasional change in customs and led to the settlement in the municipality of a small wild colony of these birds, although it has been almost by chance or disorientation. And the one that says colony says clan.

Its history dates back to 2012, when a couple of storks, attracted by their fellow captives from the Terra Natura aviary, decided to nest in its vicinity, explains José María Meseguer, veterinarian of the Zoonosis Service of the Murcia City Council. It was not until 2016, after some failed attempt, when they managed to reproduce, a circumstance that had not occurred in the Spanish Levante for half a century.

Those chicks ended up becoming independent to return in the following years with new partners. This has caused eight specimens to nest in the surroundings of the zoo, according to Meseguer, consolidating an autochthonous population. These storks have three specially prepared artificial nests inside the park, but they have come out whimsical and prefer to build their own in other places. In fact, several couples have chosen to install themselves in medium voltage electrical towers located on the grounds of the veterinary farm that the University of Murcia has in the district of Guadalupe.

Faced with this situation, the Autonomous Community contacted Iberdrola to remove the nests, avoiding damage to the line and the birds. The presence of eggs and the stubbornness of the ‘crankshaft’ has made, however, that the electricity company has chosen to cover and insulate the cables, an action that will have to be repeated if new nesting occurs.