‘The White Lotus’: What is the most expensive and cheapest hotel of its seasons

One of the most successful HBO series, ‘The White Lotus’, has released its third season this February, with one of its best figures on its first day with 2.4 million viewers, which almost triples what the pilot episode achieved with which it started on July 11, 2021. The third installment occurs in Thailandafter having previously passed through Italy and Hawaiiand has the most expensive accommodation of all.

The most expensive hotel of the three seasons of the series ‘The White Lotus’

‘The White Lotus’ is one of the most successful HBO series, with Several Emmy awards And with criticism, which has managed to maintain throughout its seasons, and also in its third, recently released in this 2025 on the Max platform.

The third season of ‘The White Lotus’ is not only the one with the most episodes, with nine in total, unlike the six and seven respectively of the first and second one, but is also the one that occurs in the most expensive hotel of all.

All seasons of the series have in common that they have shot in the same chain of hotels, Four Seasons, in different enclaves. The latter is set in Thailand, specifically in Koh Samuiwhere a room costs from 1,600 euros to 12,500 which can be paid for a private residence with a pool on the weekend.

This hotel consists of 60 villas, all with a private pool, and the cost of staying varies depending on the moment and the type of room, with the best price of 1,600 per night with breakfast. If a private residence is chosen, the value ranges from 5,000 to 12,500 that costs the largest on the weekend as they report on its website.

How much does it cost to stay in ‘The White Lotus’ hotels?

Thailand Four Seasons is the hotel that costs the most staying of those who have given the stage of the HBO fiction series that is a new version of the well -known saying of ‘The rich also cry’, but it is also possible to spend the night in the chain that starred in the first and second season, in Hawaii and in Italy.

In the Four Seasons of Taorminain Sicily, Italy, in which the second season of fiction created by Mike White, It is an exclusive place in an old 16th -century convent, in which prices range from 2,100 to 3,900, the highest price on the weekend, and whose stays give up some interesting views of Etna volcano.

As for the hotel in which the first season of ‘The White Lotus’ took place, in MauiHawaii, staying is something cheaper than in the previous ones, with stays ranging from 1,400 euros, and whose minimum in a private suite reaches 4,200 euros.

The Four Seasons hotel chain that gives rise to the scenarios of HBO fiction, which has a property in Madrid, is 2021 part of the investment firm of Bill Gatesfounder of Microsoft, Cascade Investment.