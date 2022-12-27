The second season of The White Lotus, available on Sky and streaming on Now, pays homage to Italy between locations (it’s set in Sicily, in Taormina) and reinterpretations of iconic scenes from our cinema. In the cast of the series of the moment there is also Aubrey Plaza, who plays Harper Spiller, a tough young lawyer on vacation with her husband Ethan and friends Cameron and Daphne. Let’s discover her sporting routine together.