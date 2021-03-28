Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

Our national team and its Indian counterpart will meet at 8:15 pm tomorrow (Monday) at Al Wasl Stadium in Zabeel, in a friendly international experience that is the second for Marvik in his second stage with “Al-Abyad”, after his first experience against Iraq last January, and the fifth in a process of preparations. “White”, for the return to the resumption of the joint Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, which will be hosted by Dubai in the combined championship system, from 3 to 15 June, where our team fought with Colombian Luis Pinto 3 international experiences against Uzbekistan last October, and ended with a loss. Al-Abyadh 1-2, and in November Al-Abyad defeated Tajikistan 3-2 with difficulty, then lost to Bahrain 1-3.

Our team is ranked fourth in Group G with 6 points, 5 points behind leaders Vietnam, “11 points”, and the “white” is still ahead of 4 matches in the qualifying campaign against Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam.

Al-Abyadh is looking for the “lost harmony” in the upcoming confrontation tomorrow evening, after 3 gatherings that he entered with the Dutch coach who took over the responsibility after Pinto. The first was in January, and he witnessed an experiment against Iraq that ended in a negative tie, and then gathered for 5 days in early February. Without running “friendlies”, the current gathering is the third for Marvik in his career during the second period with the national team, in which he is looking to restore the path of victories and resolve the qualification card in the qualifying campaign to the third stage.

Our team needs more harmony and harmony between its elements, which is the most important goals of Marvik and his auxiliary apparatus from that international experience, which is the second in his reign, as the coach does not prefer to go through a lot of experiences to equip players, and focuses on raising rates of technical fitness, planting tactical concepts and the way of playing and moving Inside the stadium, which is the most important thing that the coaching staff is looking for in India’s experience, where the pursuit of distinguished performance, imposing the way of playing and controlling its course, and preventing the competitor from imposing his technical style, is what is required in the upcoming meeting, not the result, whatever it is.

The technical staff intended to memorize the players the way of playing that is required to be implemented during the match, which depends on the sides of the stadium and the launches from the depth, and the “white” plays in the manner of “the ghost striker” or “shadow Striker” behind Ali Mabkhout, whose role will be to facilitate the task of the exceptional scorer for ” Al-Abyad », in addition to giving the two sides of the stadium the opportunity to start, forming the required numerical increase on both sides of the stadium, sending crosses and forming the necessary danger, and Marvik seeks to exploit Tigali and Lema to a greater extent in the match, in addition to activating more positive roles for Bandar Al Ahbabi and Ali Saleh on both sides of the stadium.

This experience is considered the penultimate in the process of preparing the national team, which is expected to return to the gathering in mid-May, provided that Al-Abyad will have a final international experience in late May, before the start of the qualifying campaign, which means that the technical staff puts its full focus on that experience. In search of the consistency of the squad, and choosing the most appropriate elements capable of implementing the technical requirements according to the strength of each team from the G7 teams, before the injured recovered, and they reached full readiness to return to the squad, especially Cayo, who was absent from the current gathering due to injury, in addition to Abdullah Naqbi.