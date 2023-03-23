Home page World

Split

The 40th edition of the “Asterix” booklet will be available for purchase in October. Fans can look forward to lessons from a school of thought that will influence village life.

Paris/Berlin – The next “Asterix” volume will be called “The White Iris” and will be published on October 26 this year. As the German license partner Egmont Ehapa announced in Berlin, the new author Fabrice Caro, whose stage name is Fabcaro, promises a typical Asterix story, which this time takes place in the Gallic village. The chief of the Gauls, Majestix, falls into a deep crisis – despite his brave warriors like Asterix and Obelix.

The new volume will be called “The White Iris”.

“The white iris is the name of a new school from Rome,” reveals the new “Asterix” lyricist Fabcaro. “It propagates positive thinking and is spreading to more and more cities from Rome to Lutetia. Caesar believes this current can give new impetus to the camps surrounding the notorious village. But the teachings of this school of thought also resonate with the villagers when they are exposed to it.” As always, the album is also an opportunity to inject a topical theme.

The preliminary cover of the 40th “Asterix” volume. © -/ASTERIX®- OBELIX®- IDEFIX® / © 2023 LES EDITIONS ALBERT RENE/dpa

Vegetarianism in Gaul: villagers reject wild boar

Because of this new school of thought, there are even Gauls in the village who refuse to eat wild boar – a real shock for Obelix. A previously released excerpt even showed Asterix and Obelix happily tucking into a roast wild boar, but getting unsolicited diet tips from other villagers. While the fishmonger Mietnix recommends “five berries and vegetables a day”, the blacksmith Automatix advises regular physical activity.

40th adventure after ten years illustrated by a new artist

“The White Iris” is now the 40th adventure. It is also the first volume that Fabcaro is publishing together with the draftsman Didier Conrad. The 49-year-old replaces Jean-Yves Ferri, who has been responsible for the Asterix lyrics since 2013. Fabcaro is very successful in France. His comic “Zaï zaï zaï zaï” sold more than 180,000 copies.

Albert Uderzo created the characters Asterix and Obelix in 1959 together with the author René Goscinny. After his unexpected death in 1977, Uderzo continued on his own for decades. He also died in 2020, but had retired years earlier as the person responsible for Asterix. Ferri and Conrad replaced him in the role in 2011. They created five volumes together. dpa/afp