The United States is developing a plan to potentially Give Russia a relief of sanctions While President Donald Trump seeks to restore ties with Moscow and stop the war in Ukraine, he told Reuters an official of the North American country and another person familiar with the matter.

The White House has asked the State and Treasury Departments that they prepare a list of sanctions that could rise For US officials to discuss it with Russian representatives in the coming days as part of the broad conversations of Moscow administration about the improvement of diplomatic and economic relations, according to these sources.

In compliance with this request, the responsible departments are preparing a proposal to raise the sanctions to certain entities and people, including some Russian oligarchsaccording to sources.

The White House application underlines Trump’s will and his advisors to relieve Russian sanctions as part of a possible agreement with Moscow, although It is not clear what Washington looks for in return.









Relations “Below”

The Kremlin described last year Relationships as “below zero” Under the administration of Joe Biden, a Democrat who supported Ukraine with help and weapons and imposed hard sanctions on Russia to punish her for her invasion in 2022.

However, Trump, who has promised a rapid end of the war, He has turned American politics a turn Quickly to establish conversations with Moscow and began by a phone call to the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, on February 12 to which meetings between officials from both countries in Saudi and Türkiye Arabia followed.

In January, Trump threatened to increase the sanctions to Russia if Putin was not willing to negotiate the end of the war in Ukraine, but more recently government officials have openly recognized the possibility of soften Moscow sanctions.