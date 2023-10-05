China – USA



According to senior US government officials cited by the media on condition of anonymity, the chances of a face-to-face meeting between the two leaders are “quite strong.” This would take place next month in the city of San Francisco, California, within the framework of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

The information obtained by ‘The Washington Post’, which quotes senior officials of the Biden Administration, affirms that the first threads are being moved in the White House for the bilateral meeting to take place in November between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden in California, framed in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. .

“We are beginning the process” of planning, the anonymous source told the American media. However, despite the fact that the process is in its initial preparation phase, the same source affirms that the probability of there being a personal meeting between the leaders of the two main powers in the world is “quite strong.”

No comments were made from the Chinese embassy in the US following the information published by ‘The Post’.

But if so, it would be the first face-to-face between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping in about a year, since they held a separate meeting in the context of the G-20 summit in Bali in November 2022.

Despite the shared will to strengthen bilateral diplomacy and strengthen relations, the order of the president of the United States in February to shoot down a Chinese “spy balloon” that was flying over the territory of the North American country greatly undermined ties again. Even Biden called Xi Jinping a “dictator,” words that did not sit well in Beijing.

Over the following months, there have been several meetings that have compromised both countries, with high-level visits by US officials to China such as those of Secretary of State Antony Blinken or Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

More recently, Blinken met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in New York. Just as National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Malta.

Within the framework of the United Nations General Assembly last September, President Biden stated that “we are in favor of reducing the risk” and “not disengaging from China”, in relation to establishing a framework of healthy competition between the two. powers.

Now, Washington is preparing to favor a new meeting between the two. The chosen setting is the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco, California. However, President Xi has not yet confirmed his attendance, which is in doubt due to economic problems within China and his notable absence from the G-20 summit in New Delhi last month.

*With Reuters and local US media