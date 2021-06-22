The White House has assumed that it will likely not be able to achieve the goal set by the Joe Biden Administration of achieving at least 70% of the population with at least one coronavirus vaccine by July 4, a national holiday for Independence Day, something that he attributes to the refusal of young people to inoculate themselves.

The head of the response team to covid-19 of the White House, Jeffrey Zients, announced this Tuesday that it will take “a few more weeks” to reach this immunization milestone in the entire American adult population, since it will be achieved 70% in citizens over 30 years of age, but this figure will not be exceeded in the youngest. Zients lamented that “many young Americans have felt that covid-19 is not something that impacts them and they have been less eager to receive the vaccine,” reports the US network NBC.

Despite this breach of the objective, Zients has valued that “what really matters is how the country feels and what Americans can do safely”, in a context of lifting restrictions that will make the celebrations ” very different ”from those expected. In addition, “we will not stop at 70%, and we will not stop on July 4,” but the immunization strategy in the country will continue through an “incomparable and unique” vaccination program that has managed to “administer 300 millions of injections in 150 days ”, highlighted Zients.

The United States continues to be the country most affected in the world by the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 33.55 million cases registered in the country since the start of the health crisis and more than 602,000 fatalities from the disease.