White House spokeswoman, Karoline Leavitt, announced on Tuesday that they have established New rules for the media and the government itself will decide which journalists They can ask Donald Trump questions, a task that until now corresponded exclusively to the White House Correspondents Association (Whca), which was responsible for selecting them.

In a press conference, Leavitt announced that, from nowit will be the executive who selects the members of the poolthe reduced group of journalists, photographers and cameramen who for almost a century has accompanied the US president in his actions and has transmitted what happened to thousands of reporters interested in it. “From now on, the White House press team will determine who integrates the pool of the press, “he said. For almost a century, The tradition in the White House has been that the pool cover the presidentsince there is not enough space for the hundreds of journalists who want to follow their acts in the Oval Office, in other rooms where it offers speeches or even in the presidential aircraft Air Force One.

The Selection of journalists With access to that group, it has always been the responsibility of the White House Correspondents Association (WHCA), founded in 1914 by journalists in response to an unfounded rumor that a Congress Committee wanted to decide which reporters could attend the press conferences of then President Woodrow Wilson (1913-1921).

The work of the Whca has been advocate for greater access For the hundreds of journalists who cover the White House in the face of the attempts of different administrations to restrict it. Besides, select the members through a rigorous process of the pool that can attend the presidential acts and act as the eyes and ears of the rest of the reporters.

After veto to AP

The group of journalists who follows the president is usually composed of between 13 and 14 peoplealthough in some cases it can be extended up to about 20. Within this group, there are journalists designated as Poolers For different media: one for the written press, another for radio and others for television.

The changes announced by the White House are yet to be defined and it is unknown how they will materialize. This measure occurs in a context of confrontation with the Associated Press news agency (AP), to which the administration has restricted access to the “pool”, preventing Trump from asking, due to its decision to continue calling the Gulf of Mexico by its traditional name, instead of the new Gulf of America adopted by the leader.





AP has filed a lawsuit before the courtsarguing that Trump’s decision violates the right to press freedom collected in the first amendment of the Constitution. However, this Monday a judge determined that the Administration may continue to veto its access, although it asked him to reconsider his decision.