Washington. The CEOs of Alphabet Inc, Microsoft, OpenAI and Anthropic will attend a White House meeting tomorrow with Vice President Kamala Harris and other government officials on key artificial intelligence (AI) issues, an official said.

The invitation to the chief executives, seen by Reuters, notes that President Joe Biden “expects companies like his to ensure that their products are safe before making them available to the public.”

The rapidly growing artificial intelligence (AI) technology is raising concerns about privacy violations, bias, and the proliferation of scams and misinformation.

In April, the Biden administration said it is seeking feedback on proposed accountability measures for AI systems, as concerns grow over their impact on national security and education.

The meeting will be attended by, among others, Biden’s chief of staff, Jeff Zients; Deputy Chief of Staff Bruce Reed; National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan; the director of the National Economic Council, Lael Brainard, and the secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo, the White House official added that he did not want to be quoted.

The meeting will emphasize the importance of promoting innovation “with safeguards that mitigate risks and possible damage,” the official said.

The companies did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ChatGPT, which recently gained public attention for its ability to compose responses, has particularly attracted the attention of US lawmakers as it has become the fastest growing consumer app ever, with over 100 million subscribers. monthly active users.