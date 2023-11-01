John Kirby, spokesman for the White House National Security Council, told reporters, “There are no plans or intentions to deploy American military forces on the ground in Gaza, either now or in the future.”

Kirby added that the United States does not believe that the Hamas movement can be included in the future government of the Gaza Strip when the war with Israel ends.

As the region braces for a potential refugee crisis among residents of the Gaza Strip, Kirby said that the United States does not support permanent settlement of Gazans outside the Hamas-run Strip.

With the rising number of civilian deaths in Gaza in the war between Israel and Hamas, Kirby said that Washington does not believe that now is the right time for a general ceasefire, but it is necessary to stop hostilities for humanitarian reasons.

As the United States and its allies and partners discuss post-war prospects in Gaza, Kirby said that Hamas assuming responsibility would be problematic after it killed 1,400 people in southern Israel on October 7.

He added, “We believe that Hamas cannot represent the future of governance in Gaza. They cannot do this… We do not have all the answers yet for what will come after the conflict, but we are working with our partners in the region to explore what governance in Gaza could and should look like.” .

The Gaza Ministry of Health says that at least 8,796 Palestinians in the narrow coastal enclave, including 3,648 children, have been killed as a result of Israeli attacks since October 7.