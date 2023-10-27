White House National Security spokesman John Kirby said in a press briefing that he would not comment on the expanded Israeli ground operation. But he stated that Washington supports Israel’s right to defend itself.

He added, “We do not draw red lines for Israel.”

He continued that the United States continues to discuss with Israel the objectives of its operation, the need to protect civilians in Gaza, efforts to return Israeli hostages, and the need to study what will come after ground operations in Gaza.

He continued, “From the beginning, we have and will continue to have conversations with them about how they will do this. We have not hesitated to express our concerns about civilian casualties, collateral damage, and the approach they may choose. That is what friends can do, and we are friends.”