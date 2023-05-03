White House spokeswoman Karen Jean-Pierre said during a press conference: “We are concerned about the humanitarian situation in Sudan, and the army and the Rapid Support Forces should provide safe access for humanitarian organizations to Sudanese citizens.”

She added, “The US administration is communicating directly with the leaders of the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, and we called for the continuation of the ceasefire and violence.”

And she stressed that humanitarian agencies should be allowed access to help people in Sudan, amid renewed fighting despite the supposed truce.

On the other hand, US State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters, on Tuesday, that the US consulate in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, had received and provided services to more than 350 US citizens and permanent residents in the United States, who had fled Sudan.

Peace gesture

Earlier Tuesday, the government of South Sudan, which formally seceded from Sudan in 2011, said the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces had agreed “in principle” to a week-long ceasefire starting on Thursday and to engage in peace talks.

The statement did not say where and when the talks might take place.

The fighting that began on April 15 killed more than 500 people, most of them in Khartoum and Darfur (west), and injured thousands, according to an official toll that observers confirm is less than the reality.

And the United Nations considered that the conflict had plunged the country, one of the poorest countries in the world, into a “disaster in the fullest sense of the word.”