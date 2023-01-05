The White House announced that US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed Thursday to send armored fighting vehicles to help Ukraine in the war with Russia.
“The United States intends to provide Ukraine with Bradley combat vehicles, and Germany intends to provide Ukraine with Marder infantry fighting vehicles. The two countries plan to train Ukrainian forces on their own systems,” the US presidency said in a statement.
#White #House #Washington #Berlin #decided #send #armored #vehicles #Ukraine
Leave a Reply