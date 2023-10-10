The White House and Congress are discussing combining aid to Israel and Ukraine into one bill

Washington is considering the possibility of linking assistance to Israel and funding to Ukraine within one bill. About it reports NBC television channel, citing a US administration official.

As journalists indicated, the White House wants to achieve approval of both initiatives. Sources noted that a number of legislators are against the allocation of additional funds to Kyiv. They are confident that the issue of providing aid to Israel will meet with less resistance in Congress.

“The White House… is assessing the political viability of tying aid to Ukraine and Israel,” the experts emphasized.

Earlier, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said that the United States would announce new military assistance to Israel in the coming days.