White House officials announced that a bill by President Joe Biden would be unveiled Thursday to open the door to naturalization of 11 million illegal immigrants, and that it would be sent to Congress.

“It was a commitment from the president from day one, and it (represents) his vision of what is needed to reform the system,” a senior US administration official said in a press statement.

Rep. Linda Sanchez and Senator Bob Menendez, both Democrats, will present the initiative before the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The bill opens the way to obtaining US citizenship for about 11 million people in illegal status who can prove they are in the United States in early January 2021.

The so-called “dreamers” will also benefit from this reform, who are about 700,000 young people who entered the United States illegally during their childhood and have been on its soil since then.

The current Minister of the Interior, Alejandro Mayorcas, set up a special program to protect “dreamers” from deportation while he was serving as deputy interior minister under Barack Obama.

However, former President Donald Trump, who made combating illegal immigration one of the most important pillars of his policy, canceled the program as of 2017, which raised fears among these youth.

Permanent residency will be available to people with temporary protection status, a measure that prevents citizens of countries experiencing natural disasters or conflicts from being deported, as well as workers in the agricultural sector who can prove that they are employed in the United States.

From its first day, the Biden administration adopted the opposite approach to the controversial immigration measures under Trump. The Democratic president canceled the decree banning citizens of Muslim-majority countries (Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen) from entering the United States.

Biden will, starting this week, put an end to the controversial immigration policy set by Donald Trump, according to which asylum seekers will be returned to Mexico while their files are examined.

The policy, enacted in 2019, does not apply to Mexicans, but it forces asylum seekers coming to the United States via Mexico to stay there until their applications are considered.

That policy has been criticized by human rights organizations, and it has affected at least 70,000 asylum seekers from Central America who were returned to Mexico, which created a humanitarian crisis.