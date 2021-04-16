The decision of US President Joe Biden to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan will free up resources that will be used to combat challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. This was stated at a special briefing on April 15 by a high-ranking representative of the US administration.

“One of the reasons the President and his team have taken cautious steps in Afghanistan is to free up the time, attention and resources of our leadership and the military and to focus on what we regard as key challenges of the 21st century, which are mainly associated with the Indo-Pacific region “, – quotes his words “RIA News”…

On April 14, Biden announced that the United States would begin withdrawing troops from Afghanistan on May 1. At the same time, it was previously assumed that by this date the American soldiers would leave the country in full force. The official deadline for the completion of the withdrawal of the US contingent of 2,500 troops is September 11 this year.

Also on Wednesday, NATO announced that it was going to follow the United States to withdraw its military contingent from Afghanistan. As stressed in the North Atlantic Alliance, the completion of the mission is taking place against the background of the resumption of the political process of resolving the situation in the region.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said he respects the intention of the United States and expressed willingness to work with American partners “to ensure a smooth transition.”

In February last year, at a ceremony in Qatar, the United States and the radical Taliban, banned in Russia, signed the first peace agreement in more than 18 years of war.

The Taliban have given a guarantee that they will not use the territory of Afghanistan for actions that pose a threat to the security of the United States and its allies.