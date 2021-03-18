White House press secretary Jen Psaki spoke about the future plans of the United States with regard to Russia. She stated this during a daily briefing, the event was broadcast at the official Youtube-channel.

Psaki noted that Washington does not plan to rely solely on sanctions in the future. At the same time, she stressed that the US administration considers them to be the most effective tool for building policy.

The White House spokeswoman also said that the president has a whole range of different tools at his disposal – visible and invisible. She added that she would not like to reveal what options are currently being considered.

Earlier, the White House responded to the offer of Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold a live conversation with his American counterpart Joe Biden. Psaki said that Biden has already spoken to Putin and will be too busy on Friday to continue the dialogue live.

On March 17, Biden said in an interview with ABC News that he wants to hold the Russian state accountable for alleged interference in the US elections. He spoke about a conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and added that he would “pay” if he was found guilty. In the same conversation, Biden allowed an impartial statement about the Russian president.

Commenting on the words of the American leader, Putin said that he would like to have an open conversation with Biden on the air. The Russian president explained that he could discuss strategic stability, the coronavirus pandemic and regional conflicts with his American counterpart. Putin added that he is going to the taiga this weekend, so he is ready to hold talks with American leader Joe Biden either on Friday or after his trip.