Rouse, who chairs the White House’s Council of Economic Advisers, told CNN that the administration of US President Joe Biden will keep costs “as much as possible.”

But she said inflation was linked in part to higher energy prices due to the war in Ukraine.

Expectations indicate that the US Central Bank will raise interest rates by 75 basis points for the fourth time in a row at its next meeting in order to curb inflation, which is still high and far from its 2 percent target.

It is noteworthy that the US economy contracted in the second quarter of this year by 0.6 percent, after it contracted by 1.6 percent in the first quarter, amid concerns about falling into the trap of economic stagnation with the continued rise in interest rates.