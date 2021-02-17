The White House: The United States will make efforts to prevent the spread of Ebola

White House spokeswoman Jane Saki stressed the importance of monitoring Ebola infections in central and western Africa, noting that the US administration will make efforts to prevent disease outbreaks so that they do not turn into epidemics.

The spokeswoman said in a press release: “The world cannot turn a blind eye to what is happening, even if we are fighting Covid-19 disease, we must make sure to provide funding and resources for health security around the world.”

She added that the US administration will do all its energy to provide curbing the spread of these diseases, in cooperation with qualified governments, the World Health Organization, the African Union, and the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Saki confirmed that National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke to the ambassadors of Guinea, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sierra Leone and Liberia, to convey a message of support for the United States and its willingness to work closely with the governments of the countries where the disease is spreading.

The White House spokeswoman concluded her statement by stressing the importance of the American role in preventing the spread of the Ebola epidemic in 2014, and noting that the priority of US President Joe Biden in the National Security Memorandum directs the United States to lead global health security.

Last Saturday, Guinea had detected the death of four people on its soil, as a result of their infection with the Ebola virus.