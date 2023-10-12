US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said: “There is no intention to do so, there is no plan to do so, and quite frankly, the Israelis do not want to see American soldiers involved in this conflict.”

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will visit Israel on Friday, during which he will meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the midst of the war between the Jewish state and Hamas, according to an American defense official.

The official said that Austin’s visit, which comes on the heels of Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s visit to Israel, will also include meetings with defense officials and the Israeli emergency government.