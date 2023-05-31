Shalanda Young, the White House budget director, said on Tuesday that there is no indication of a change in the possible date for the US government to default on its debt, which is June 5.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that the government will default on its obligations by that date if Congress does not raise the country’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling.

And US President Joe Biden announced, two days ago, that he had reached an agreement with Kevin McCarthy, the Republican Speaker of the US House of Representatives, to avoid bankruptcy of the United States.

Biden said, via the social networking site “Twitter”, that previously there was only talk of a “temporary agreement … McCarthy and I have reached a bipartisan agreement (Republican and Democratic) on a budget that will avoid the worst-case scenario, which is announcing a debt default for the first time.” in the history of our country.”

Biden added that the agreement is “good news” for the American people, and called on Congress to pass the agreement immediately to increase the US debt ceiling until 2025 in exchange for a significant reduction in public spending.

A vote on the agreement is scheduled in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.