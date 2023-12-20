National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said these were “very serious discussions and negotiations and we hope they will bear fruit.”

He added, “It is something we have been working on since the end of the previous suspension period.”

For his part, President Joe Biden said, “We do not expect to reach an agreement at this stage, but we continue to press.”

The head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Hamas movement, Ismail Haniyeh, arrived in Egypt on Wednesday to hold talks on a truce in the war with Israel.

Signs are increasing from both camps about the possibility of reaching a new humanitarian truce that would allow, in particular, the release of hostages held in Gaza, and improve the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Hamas-controlled Palestinian Strip.

Egypt, Qatar, and the United States had mediated a previous one-week truce that allowed, at the end of November, the release of 105 hostages and 240 Palestinian prisoners, as well as the entry of more humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, which has been under a complete Israeli siege since October 9.

Israel says 129 hostages are still being held in Gaza.

Blinken calls for putting pressure on Hamas

On the other hand, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken considered, on Wednesday, that the world must put pressure on Hamas, and not just Israel, after widespread criticism of the Israeli military campaign in Gaza.

“There seems to be silence about what Hamas can do, what it should do, and what it must do if we want to end the suffering of innocent men, women and children,” Blinken said in a press conference, adding: “It would be good for the world to unite around this proposal as well.”