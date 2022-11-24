Politico: the White House fears that Russia will use chemical weapons in Ukraine

The US administration suspected Moscow of preparing a chemical attack in Ukraine. About it informs Politico citing sources.

According to the publication, officials do not believe in an immediate threat, but fear that in the event of continued combat losses or failures of the Russian army, Moscow may resort to the use of chemical weapons. One of Politico’s interlocutors suggested that such an attack would involve chemicals that are easy to hide, making it difficult for Western countries to blame the Russian side.

Amid suspicions from the White House, the Pentagon sent teams to Eastern Europe to educate the military on procedures for dealing with a chemical or biological threat. The United States has also provided Kyiv with chemical, biological and nuclear defenses as part of billions of dollars of security assistance.