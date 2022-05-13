“We will support any application by Finland and/or Sweden to join NATO, if submitted,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.

Finland said on Thursday it would apply to join NATO “without delay”.

Sweden is expected to follow suit, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine appears to widen the Western military alliance, which Russian President Vladimir Putin has been trying to prevent.

The Scandinavian countries’ decision to abandon the neutrality they maintained throughout the Cold War will be one of the biggest shifts in European security in decades.

Finland’s announcement angered the Kremlin, which it described as a direct threat to Russia and promised a response that included unspecified “military-technical” measures.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the Finns would be “very welcome” and promised a “smooth and fast” accession process.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he fully supported Finland’s choice to join NATO.

Finland’s 1,300 km border will more than double the length of the border between the US-led coalition and Russia, putting NATO border guards within hours’ drive of the northern suburbs of St Petersburg.