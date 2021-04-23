The White House on Friday, April 23, published Press release, in which he summed up the results of the climate summit with the participation of leaders from about 40 countries, which was initiated by US President Joe Biden.

A general statement by the participants following the summit was not adopted.

Japan has announced its intention to reduce greenhouse emissions to 50% of 2013 levels by 2030. India has promised to generate 450 GW of “clean” energy by the same time. Canada has set a target to reduce emissions by 45% by 2030 compared to 2005.

The European Union plans to achieve “neutrality” by 2050, and by 2030 it intends to reduce emissions by 55%. The UK will attempt to reduce the figure by 78% by 2035 compared to 1990.

China has pledged to tighten controls on greenhouse gases other than carbon dioxide and reduce coal production. Brazil has pledged to end illegal deforestation by 2030 and achieve net emissions neutral by 2050.

As noted by the US administration, Russia stressed the importance of re-capturing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and urged countries to cooperate on emissions of another powerful greenhouse gas, methane.

Biden himself has pledged to cut greenhouse emissions in half by 2030. The White House pointed to the importance for the American leader of holding a summit in the first 100 days of his rule, since he considers climate change one of the main challenges to humanity.

Earlier in the day, the US President said that the calls of Russian leader Vladimir Putin at the climate summit had encouraged Washington, and the American side was committed to working with Moscow in this direction.

He also expressed gratitude to the heads of state, who, during the event, announced their new commitments to solve climate problems that threaten the existence of mankind.

On April 22, the US president’s special envoy for climate change, John Kerry, said that Washington considers the ideas set forth by Vladimir Putin at the climate summit to be progressive.

The International Climate Change Summit is held on April 22-23.