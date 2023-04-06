White House: The decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan is the right one

The White House called the decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan correct. Washington is confident that this helped the country with the crisis around Ukraine, writes TASS.

Earlier, former President of the United States Donald Trump said that the withdrawal from Afghanistan was the most shameful moment in the history of the state. The politician pointed out that as a result of an incompetent withdrawal from the Middle Eastern country, America “left American citizens and the best military equipment in the world worth 85 billion dollars there.”

The withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan began in the spring of 2021. Taking advantage of the reduction in the contingent of the American military, the Taliban militants (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) captured a number of regions of the country, and already on August 15 – its capital Kabul. Some politicians and diplomats in the West and in Russia called the incident an American failure. Washington, however, insists that the withdrawal of troops was necessary.