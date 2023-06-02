US President Joe Biden is in a satisfactory condition after falling at a graduation ceremony for graduates of the US Air Force Academy in Colorado. This was announced by the director of public relations of the White House Ben Labolt on June 1.

“He is OK. When he shook hands, there was a sandbag on the stage, ”Labolte wrote on his Twitter account.

Biden fell earlier that day. The guards helped him up and go to the seats.

Prior to this, on May 19, the US leader tripped several times on the stairs while visiting the Itsukushima Shrine in Hiroshima, one of the activities arranged for the leaders of the G7 countries at the summit in Japan. However, he still struggled to keep his balance and did not fall.

Another incident with the fall of the American president occurred on February 22. Biden stumbled and fell on the steps of the plane while departing from Warsaw. At the same time, rising, the US president waved to the mourners.

80-year-old Joe Biden is the oldest president in US history, his health regularly becomes a matter of discussion and concern among citizens. His strange behavior and frequent mistakes lead many Americans to question his mental health. The politician repeatedly confused the names of countries and stumbled when boarding the plane.