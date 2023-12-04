The United States stated that there is practically no time and funds left to help Ukraine

Washington has practically run out of time and funds to help Ukraine. The head of the White House Office of Management and Budget, Shalanda Young, stated this in a letter to the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson, reports Reuters.

According to her, without Congressional action by the end of the year, Washington will run out of resources to purchase more weapons and equipment for Ukraine.

“There is no magic source of funding available to meet these needs. We’re out of money and almost out of time,” Young said.

Earlier, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh admitted that Washington continues to provide military support to Kyiv, but funds are already running out. She noted that the American leadership hopes that Congress will soon approve a request for additional funding for arms supplies to Ukraine.