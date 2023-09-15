White House: The United States does not intend to negotiate on Ukraine without the participation of Kyiv

Washington does not intend to negotiate a settlement in Ukraine without the participation of Kyiv, said Assistant to the American Leader for National Security Jake Sullivan, writes TASS.

He answered a question from journalists about whether peace negotiations are possible given the lack of progress in the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Sullivan pointed out that the American side voices its position on this issue “from all platforms, including to partners from the countries of the global South.” “Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine. No one is going to negotiate about the future of Ukraine without its participation,” he said about the likelihood of dialogue.

The White House added that the West will not impose decisions on Kyiv.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Ukraine would be ready to negotiate with Russia if Moscow made such a proposal.