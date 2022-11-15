The White House did not confirm the details of the incident with missiles in Poland and reported this to Biden

The US authorities are unable to confirm the details of the explosion incident in the area of ​​the Polish village of Przewodow near the border with Ukraine. About it says in a statement by a National Security Council spokesman posted on the White House website.

Washington intends to establish the facts about what happened and decide on further steps. In addition, the incident was reported to US President Joe Biden, who intends to speak with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda soon.

It is also reported that national security adviser to the American leader Jake Sullivan discussed the incident with the head of the National Security Bureau of Poland, Jacek Sevier.

On the evening of November 15, the Polish radio station ZET reported an explosion near the village of Przewodow, near the border with Ukraine, as a result, presumably, of two rockets falling into a grain dryer. Two people died. The ownership of the missiles by Polish journalists or the authorities was not specified; how notes CNN in its online broadcast, several hours after the first reports of the incident, there is still no official confirmation of the ownership of the fallen missiles. The Polish authorities decided to convene an emergency meeting of the National Security and Defense Council, as well as to increase the level of combat readiness of some military units.

Against the background of the incident, the Russian Ministry of Defense called statements about the possible involvement of the Russian Federation in the incident provocations, indicating that the photographs of the wreckage at the site of the incident published in Poland were not related to Russian weapons. The department emphasized that the Russian military did not strike targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border that day.

According to Russian military expert Alexei Leonkov, the fallen missiles could have been ammunition from the Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile system.