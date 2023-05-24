White House: default will lead to a recession and damage the US international reputation

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre spoke about the economic consequences for the United States in the event of a default. This is reported TASS.

“It will set back all the progress we have made over the past two years with the current president. We are talking about 12.7 million jobs, unemployment at 3.4 percent,” Jean-Pierre said.

A default would also cause a recession, empty retirement accounts, increase spending, and damage the international reputation of the United States, she said.

Earlier, the White House press secretary said that the United States will never be in a state of default, despite the lack of an agreement between US leader Joe Biden and Congress on the national debt ceiling. “We pay our bills, we have never had a default in history and never will,” Jean-Pierre emphasized.

The Economist magazine previously reported that due to record public debt, the US may face default or a sharp reduction in government spending. Both scenarios threaten the global economy, the newspaper noted.