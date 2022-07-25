White House says President Biden has almost completely eliminated symptoms of COVID-19

US President Joe Biden has almost completely eliminated the symptoms of COVID-19. On the condition of the American leader with coronavirus told White House physician Kevin O’Connor.

According to him, the only predominant symptom was only a sore throat. Rhinorrhea (runny nose) approx. “Tapes.ru”), cough and body aches were significantly reduced. The voice remains a little low. Pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain normal. Oxygenation in room air is excellent. The lungs remain clean, ”said the doctor.

Earlier, White House coordinator for the fight against the spread of COVID-19 Ashish Jha said that Biden’s health is improving. Jha emphasized that Biden “had a good day yesterday, he felt fine.” He added that none of the 17 people with whom the president was in close contact have yet been diagnosed with coronavirus.