The White House called the absence of a flag and an anthem a condition for the admission of Russians to the 2024 Olympics

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre spoke about the participation of Russians and Belarusians in the 2024 Olympics. Her words lead Politico.

Jean-Pierre called the absence of a flag and an anthem a condition for the admission of Russians and Belarusians to the Games in Paris. “In cases where sports organizations and organizers of sporting events, such as the International Olympic Committee (IOC), decide to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate, it should be absolutely clear that they do not represent the Russian or Belarusian states,” she explained.

The possible return of the Russians to international tournaments was perceived ambiguously

The head of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Canada, David Shoemaker, advocated exploring the possibility of Russians participating in tournaments in a neutral status.

We recognize that the decision to exclude athletes solely because of their nationality is contrary to the basic principles of the Olympic Movement. David Shoemaker

The head of the US Olympic Committee, Jean Sykes, also supported the IOC’s desire to return the Russians to international tournaments.

We have listened to many athletes in the US and understand their desire to compete with all the best athletes in the world, but only if the game is played safely and fairly. Jean Sykes

At the same time, the Norwegian Olympic Committee opposed the admission of Russia to international competitions. The statement notes that the IOC should adhere to the sanctions policy against the country, and not look for a way out for athletes.

In the current situation, this is not correct and we strongly recommend not to do so. NOC of Norway

Europe urged to boycott the 2024 Games in Paris if Russians participate

The head of the Olympic Committee of Ukraine, Vadim Gutzeit, announced a possible boycott of the 2024 Olympics if Russian athletes were admitted to it.

If we are not heard, I do not exclude the possibility that we will boycott and refuse to participate in the Olympic Games Vadim Gutzeit

Poland’s Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski also advised boycotting the Games if Russians compete. He called it necessary pressure on the IOC.

Sports Ministers of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia called on the IOC to prevent Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in the Paris Olympics

In response, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), Stanislav Pozdnyakov, called for abandoning this idea. He noted that history shows that any attempt at a boycott has never succeeded in the country that called for it.

The head of the IOC, Thomas Bach, stressed that the boycotts are not in line with the mission of the IOC.

Individual athletes should not be discriminated against by exclusion, even if countries are in conflict Thomas Bach

The IOC is considering options for admitting Russians to tournaments

On January 25, it became known that the IOC was thinking about granting individual access to competitions under a neutral flag for Russian and Belarusian athletes. It was clarified that only athletes who did not support the conduct of a special operation in Ukraine and did not violate anti-doping rules would receive a chance to take part in international tournaments.

After criticism from Ukraine and the Baltic states, the IOC said a final decision had not yet been made.

At the end of February 2022, many sports organizations banned the national teams of Russia and Belarus from participating in tournaments on the recommendation of the IOC. In most disciplines, representatives of the two countries are completely excluded. However, in some, such as motorsport, cycling, tennis, boxing, MMA and chess, the Russians continue to play in a neutral status.