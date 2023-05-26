Jean-Pierre: White House hopes spending cuts won’t affect aid to Kyiv

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre expressed hope that possible budget cuts would not lead to a reduction in aid to Ukraine. Her words convey TASS.

The politician stressed that the American authorities have repeatedly declared their readiness, together with the allies, to provide support to Kyiv for as long as necessary. “This is an obligation that we bear to the Ukrainian people. <...> We observe with great satisfaction the support of Ukraine by members of both parties both in the House of Representatives and the Senate. We hope that it will continue,” said Jean-Pierre.

Earlier it became known that Washington may suspend military sponsorship of Ukraine for an indefinite period due to the situation with the debt ceiling. It was reported that the US authorities decided to postpone the discussion of the next round of funding for Kyiv.