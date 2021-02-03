US President Joe Biden intends to pursue a course of interaction with Moscow and, at the same time, plans to openly discuss the contradictions between the United States and Russia. This was announced on Wednesday, February 3, by White House press secretary Jen Psaki at a press briefing.

“Biden, during a telephone conversation with Putin, made it clear that there are areas where we can cooperate, for example, START-3, which corresponds to US security interests <...> But the US President has concerns about some areas, for example, interference elections, hacker attacks, ”said Psaki.

Earlier, on January 26, the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, held their first telephone conversation, during which they discussed, in particular, the extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START). After that, the Russian leader submitted to the State Duma a bill on the ratification of the document.

The next day, Putin, during an online speech at Davos week, called the extension of the treaty a step in the right direction, and the State Duma and the Federation Council ratified the agreement.

The United States indicated that the treaty contributes to maintaining stability in the world and meets the interests of both countries.

On February 3, the agreement entered into force. The agreement will be valid without changes and amendments until February 5, 2026. On the same day, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov noted that it is extremely important to stabilize relations between the Russian Federation and the United States. According to him, countries can cooperate in many areas, for example, in matters of strategic stability, interaction in space and in the Arctic, in the fight against terrorism.

On the eve, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that Russia and the United States have a lot of areas for interaction, and Moscow is ready for dialogue with Washington, which should be mutually respectful and equal.